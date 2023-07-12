All Star Game Baseball

Associated Press

American League’s Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels (17), acknowledges the crowd after receiving the trophy for leading vote getter during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle on Tuesday.

 

 Lindsey Wasson

SEATTLE — Shohei Ohtani had an entire stadium asking him in unison to come to Seattle in free agency.

“Never experienced anything like that, but I definitely heard it,” the two-position star said through his interpreter. “But I was trying to focus on my at-bat.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.