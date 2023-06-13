Angels Rangers Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the 12th inning against the Texas Rangers, Monday, in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Shohei Ohtani took another sweet swing and went deep again for the Los Angeles Angels.

After tying the game with a solo homer in the seventh, Ohtani went the opposite way for a two-run shot leading off the 12th inning to give the Angels their first lead as they rallied to beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 9-6 on Monday night.

