Yankees Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Anaheim on Wednesday. David Fletcher and Mike Trout also scored.

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — In a matchup of the top two contenders for the AL Most Valuable Player, Shohei Ohtani came up with the biggest hit of the night.

The reigning AL MVP became the first player in major league history to hit 30 home runs and record 10 pitching wins in the same season as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

