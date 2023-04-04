Angels Mariners Baseball

Associated Press

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani points to the outfield as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning on Monday in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Shohei Ohtani provided the first big punch and the Los Angeles Angels kept adding on from there.

Ohtani hit his second home run of the season, Taylor Ward added a two-run shot in the eighth inning and the Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Monday night.

