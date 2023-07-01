Diamondbacks Angels Baseball

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani added another highlight to his amazing June with the longest home run of his major league career, becoming the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1.

It was only a solo shot, though, and not enough for the Los Angeles Angels to overcome a grand slam by Arizona's Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

