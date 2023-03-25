WBC Baseball US Japan

Associated Press

Japan player Shohei Ohtani (16) pitches during the ninth inning of a World Baseball Classic championship game against the United States, Tuesday, in Miami.

TEMPE, Ariz. — It was back to business as usual for Shohei Ohtani on Friday.

The two-way star returned to Los Angeles Angels camp after his MVP performance in the World Baseball Classic. Three days after striking out Mike Trout to clinch the WBC title for Japan against the United States in Miami, Ohtani was on the back fields in Tempe, pitching in a minor league game against some Arizona Diamondbacks farmhands.

