Angels Blue Jays Baseball

The Canadian Press via AP

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Saturday.

 Jon Blacker

TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in seven innings and Andrew Velazquez homered, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday.

Ohtani (11-8) allowed two hits — a single for George Springer in the first, and a two-out double for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third — in his career-best 11th win.

