ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani abruptly left the mound in the second with a torn ligament after hitting his major league-leading 44th homer in the first inning during the Los Angeles Angels' 9-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Ohtani won’t pitch for the rest of the season because of the tear in his elbow ligament, Angels GM Perry Minasian announced after the second game. The team doesn’t yet know whether he will need surgery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.