WBC Baseball South Korea Japan

Associated Press

Japan’s Yu Darvish (second from left) and Shohei Ohtani (center) celebrate after winning the game against South Korea in a first-round Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic (WBC), Friday, at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

 Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO — Shohei Ohtani doubled and singled for his second straight two-hit game, and Japan overcame a three-run deficit to beat South Korea 13-4 Friday night for its second straight win at the World Baseball Classic.

Ohtani was intentionally walked as Japan scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-3 lead, doubled and scored in a two-run fifth and hit an RBI single in a five-run sixth. The two-way star is 4 for 7 with two doubles, three RBIs and four walks in Japan’s two games while allowing one hit over four scoreless innings on the mound.

