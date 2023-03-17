WBC Baseball Italy Japan

Japan’s Shohei Ohtani throws during the fifth inning of a quarterfinal game against Italy at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Thursday at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

TOKYO — Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama still gets a special tingle watching Shohei Ohtani. It’s been that way since Kuriyama managed the two-way star with the Hokkaido Ham-Fighters.

“When we see Shohei playing, not only the players but also the Japanese baseball fans, all the nation is feeling something extra,” Kuriyama said through a translator after Ohtani led Japan over Italy 9-3 on Thursday night to put the Samurai Warriors in their fifth straight World Baseball Classis semifinal.

