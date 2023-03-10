APTOPIX WBC Baseball Japan China

Shohei Ohtani pitches against China in the fourth inning of the Pool B game, at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

 

 Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run double off the left-field wall, allowed one hit over four innings and got the win, leading Japan over China 8-1 on Thursday night in its opener at the World Baseball Classic.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way star, struck out five and walked none in the Group B game at the Tokyo Dome. His fourth-inning double off Weiyi Wang gave Japan a 3-0 lead.

