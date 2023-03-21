WBC Baseball Mexico Japan Baseball

Associated Press

Japan players celebrate after beating Mexico 6-5 during a World Baseball Classic semifinal game, Monday, in Miami. 

 Wilfredo Lee

MIAMI — When Shohei Ohtani reached second base after hitting a leadoff double in the bottom of the ninth inning, he immediately looked up at the crowd and waved his arms, in a rare sign of emotion, as if he knew what was coming next.

Ohtani’s clutch hit sparked a late rally, and moments later Munetaka Murakami delivered a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 Monday night and into the World Baseball Classic final.

