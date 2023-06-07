Cubs Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (left) and Mike Trout celebrate after they scored on a single by Matt Thaiss during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in Anaheim. Ohtani also hit a solo home run and Trout hit a two-run single in the Angels’ 7-4 victory.

ANAHEIM — Mike Trout and Matt Thaiss delivered two-run singles during the Angels’ five-run fifth inning, and Shohei Ohtani hit his 16th homer in Los Angeles' 7-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Taylor Ward also homered for the Halos, who opened their six-game homestand by overcoming an early 4-0 deficit and matching their biggest comeback of the season to begin the Cubs’ first visit to Angel Stadium since 2016.

