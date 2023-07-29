Angels Blue Jays Baseball

Canadian Press via AP

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning on Friday in Toronto. It was Ohtani’s major league-leading 39th homer. The Angels lost 4-1.

TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run for the Angels before leaving with leg cramps as the Toronto Blue Jays slugged three solo homers and rallied to beat Los Angeles 4-1 on Friday night.

Ohtani was replaced by pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic when his at-bat came up with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. Ohtani was lifted because of cramping in both of his calves, Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

