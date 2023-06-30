White Sox Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in Anaheim.

 

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani’s Angels-record 14th homer in June wasn’t enough to overcome a six-run third inning by the Chicago White Sox.

The Japanese superstar broke the team mark for home runs in a month Thursday during the ninth inning of Los Angeles’ 9-7 loss with a two-run shot to left-center off Kendall Graveman’s slider.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.