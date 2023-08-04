Mariners Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (17) talks to Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a single during the first inning on Thursday in Anaheim. Ohtani hit his 40th home run, but left the game after pitching four scoreless innings because of cramping in his hand and fingers.

 Ryan Sun

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani left the mound after only four scoreless innings due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers, but then hit his major league-leading 40th homer before his Los Angeles Angels blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

Ohtani said he wasn’t sure whether the cramping, which was largely in his right middle finger, would force him to miss a mound start. Ohtani also had problems with cramps during the Angels’ just-completed trip, leaving consecutive games early with lower-body cramping.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.