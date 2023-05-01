Angels Brewers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, in Milwaukee. The shot was 162 feet high.

MILWAUKEE — Shohei Ohtani hit a third-inning drive to center field, a no-doubt home run.

"I kept waiting for it to hit somewhere up on the scoreboard. Then I saw the metrics," Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin said. "I haven't seen many like that. He's special, and we see something new each day with him."

