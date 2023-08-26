Angels Mets Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani runs for a double during the third inning against the New York Mets, Friday, in New York. Ohtani hit a double and scored a run in the Angels’ 3-1 victory.

 Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani doubled to key a two-run third inning, leading the Angels to a 3-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday night in the first game after Los Angeles announced the two-way superstar had torn an elbow ligament.

“The guy loves the game — he loves us,” winner Patrick Sandoval said. “It’s obvious — he’s out there playing after the news that he got and what he’s dealing with. It’s pretty special.”

