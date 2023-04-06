Angels Mariners Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani smiles as he returns to the dugout after the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in Seattle. The Angels won 4-3.

SEATTLE — Shohei Ohtani held Seattle to one run in six innings and drove in a run at the plate, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 victory over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Ohtani (1-0) kept the Mariners scoreless after allowing a run in a bumpy first inning, finishing his day having allowed three hits while striking out eight.

