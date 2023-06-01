Angels White Sox Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, left, greets Shohei Ohtani at home after they both scored on Ohtani’s two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game on Wednesday in Chicago.

 

 Charles Rex Arbogast

CHICAGO — Shohei Ohtani homered in consecutive innings, including a 459-foot drive that was the longest of his Major League Baseball career, and drove in four runs to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Chicago White Sox 12-5 Wednesday.

Mike Trout put the Angels ahead 2-0 with a 476-foot home run in the first that was four rows shy of clearing the left field bleachers. Taylor Ward also went deep as the Angels hit four two-run homers plus a solo shot.

