Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out the Rangers’ Leody Taveras with the bases loaded during the first inning, Thursday, in Anaheim. Ohtani struck out 11 batters, but the Angels lost 2-0.

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani dazzled batters with his wicked slider, blew them away with his 100-mph fastball and repeatedly pitched out of trouble while racking up 11 strikeouts.

The AL MVP’s latest impressive start also included a few mistakes, and Ohtani and his fellow Angels couldn’t manage any runs to make up for them during an encouraging win for the Texas Rangers.

