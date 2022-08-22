Angels Tigers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning, Sunday, in Detroit. Ohtani left the game with a stomach virus after four innings.

DETROIT — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched five shutout innings in his return to the Tigers, helping Detroit to a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

“That’s the best result I could have gotten,” he said. “I came back and I helped us win a game. I wasn’t nervous, because I had some games in the minors. As soon I threw the first pitch, I was ready to go.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.