Astros Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) flies out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros on Monday in Anaheim. Ohtani had a pair of RBIs in the Angels’ 6-4 win.

 

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani had a pair of RBI doubles, Brandon Drury drove in the go-ahead run with a triple in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Taylor Ward had three hits and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Angels, who bounced back after being outscored 26-9 in losses to Texas on Saturday and Sunday.

