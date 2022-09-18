Mariners Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani watches his RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim on Saturday.

 

 Alex Gallardo

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven scoreless innings, drove in one run and scored another as the Los Angeles Angels beat Seattle 2-1 Saturday night, dropping the Mariners in the wild-card standings.

The Mariners entered the four-game series tied for the top spot in the AL wild-card chase but are now two games behind Toronto and a half game in back of Tampa Bay. Seattle holds the final wild-card spot, five games ahead of Baltimore.

