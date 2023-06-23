Dodgers Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (17) waits to bat during the sixth inning against the Dodgers on Wednesday in Anaheim. Ohtani earned the most All-Star votes for the American League.

NEW YORK — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Seattle’s Safeco Field.

Ohtani led the AL with 2,646,307 votes and make his third straight All-Star start at designated hitter. He also was the American League’s starting pitcher in 2021.

