Pirates Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in Anaheim. The Angels won 8-5.

 

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani allowed four homers for the first time in his major league career while pitching six-hit ball into the seventh inning and earning the mound victory in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Ohtani pitched through his struggles and didn’t leave the game until the seventh inning, allowing five runs on six hits with nine strikeouts. He got a standing ovation amid chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!” from Angels fans in his final mound start at home before the major league trade deadline Aug. 1.

