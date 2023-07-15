Astros Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) talks with catcher Chad Wallach (35) during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros on Friday in Anaheim. The Angels lost 7-5.

 

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani left the mound with finger pain for his third straight start Friday night.

With his Los Angeles Angels in freefall and his future uncertain before the trade deadline, the two-way superstar is struggling against a host of challenges even more daunting than the blister and cracked fingernail that are preventing him from pitching at his unique peak.

