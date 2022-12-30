CFP Peach Bowl Football

Associated Press

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is interviewed by Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97) and Peach Bowl mascot Huddles during media day for the Peach Bowl game against Ohio State, Thursday, in Atlanta.

 

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal.

Georgia had three defensive linemen, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, selected in the first round of this year's NFL draft. Ohio State had wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave chosen with the 10th and 11th picks, respectively.

