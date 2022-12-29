CFP Playoff Notebook Football

Associated Press

Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates with his teammates Jack Sawyer (33), Zach Harrison (9) and Lathan Ransom (12) after his pick-6 against Penn State, on Oct. 29.

 

 Barry Reeger

ATLANTA — More than one month later, Ohio State players still can’t seem to shake their one loss of the season.

Even though they’re playing for a shot at the national championship in the Peach Bowl’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, Ohio State players haven’t moved past their 45-23 loss to rival Michigan on Nov. 26.

