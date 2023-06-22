 Skip to main content
Athletes Unlimited | AUX Softball | Series Two Finale

Oh captain, my captain

Garcia back on top, leads Team Gold in Series 3

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Pitcher Rachel Garcia did everything she could in the Series Two finale to make a return to the captain’s seat for the final set of games in the 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball season.

And her teammates made sure to help make that happen as Team Filler closed the penultimate series of the season with a 7-2 victory over Team Leach on Wednesday night at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.

