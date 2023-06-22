Oh captain, my captain

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Pitcher Rachel Garcia did everything she could in the Series Two finale to make a return to the captain’s seat for the final set of games in the 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball season.
And her teammates made sure to help make that happen as Team Filler closed the penultimate series of the season with a 7-2 victory over Team Leach on Wednesday night at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
The win allowed Team Filler to finish the set with a 2-2 record while handing Team Leach (3-1) its first loss.
Garcia, who was named MVP 2 for her efforts, threw her first career AUX complete game after giving up two runs on three hits with five strikeouts. She finished with 214 leaderboard points, giving her three games with 200 or more leaderboard points this season.
Third baseman Jessi Warren claimed MVP 1 honors after going 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, while also making several great plays on defense. She also reached the 200-point mark after setting a season high with 228 leaderboard points.
Outfielder Amanda Lorenz completed the MVP trio with her MVP 3 selection after registering a pair of hits, including a home run, with two runs batted in. Lorenz finished with a season-high 180 leaderboard points to end Series Two in eighth place in the league standings.
Three players posted a hit in the loss for Team Leach. Pitcher Haylie Wagner suffered the loss in the circle after giving up three runs on four hits in the first inning.
Team Filler surged to a 6-0 lead in the first five innings after a pair of three-run outbursts. The squad plated three runs in the opening frame on an RBI single by middle infielder Anissa Urtez and a two-run home run by Lorenz. The cushion expanded to 6-0 on Warren’s three-run homer with one out in the fifth frame.
Garcia will again be the Team Gold captain as she is No. 1 on the leaderboard with 1,054 points.
Garcia will begin the final set of games with a 114-point advantage over middle infielder Aubrey Leach (940), who will again captain Team Orange.
Warren’s 228-point performance allowed her to move into a captain’s seat for Series Three with 912 total points. She will captain Team Blue.
The third and final series of the AUX season begins on Saturday as Team Garcia takes on Team Warren at 10:30 a.m. on ESPN2 and Team Leach faces Team Warren at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Series 3 team draft will be at 8 a.m. today.
Team Leach 3, Team Taylor 2
Offense had been the name of the game through the first 10 contests of the 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball season. Team Taylor and Team Leach changed the rules on Wednesday night with a strong pitchers’ duel.
In the end, it was the arm of Peyton St. George that carried Team Leach to its third straight win, a 3-2 triumph over Team Taylor to open the twinbill at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
Team Leach, playing the first of two games on Wednesday, upped its Series Two record to 3-0. Team Taylor, meanwhile, wrapped its slate with a 1-3 mark.
St. George authored the first complete game of the AUX season after allowing two runs on six hits with a season-high six strikeouts. The former Duke standout retired the side in order in three of the first four innings en route to securing her second MVP 1 honor of the season while adding 234 leaderboard points to her credit.
Outfielder Aliyah Andrews drove in two of Team Leach’s three runs while going 2-for-3 to claim MVP 2 distinction. Andrews finished with 180 leaderboard points in the victory.
Catcher Jordan Roberts finished the MVP sweep after securing MVP 3 recognition and 148 points on the strength of an RBI single in the second inning with a walk.
Middle infielder Caleigh Clifton fashioned two of Team Taylor’s six hits in the loss while catcher Delanie Wisz drove in two runs with a single to left field. Pitcher Mariah Mazon took the loss in the circle after conceding three runs on five hits over 3.1 innings with one strikeout.
