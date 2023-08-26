ATLANTA — Nneka Ogwumike scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for her 100th career double-double and the Los Angeles Sparks erased a 16-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Dream 83-78 on Friday night for their sixth-straight win.

Azura Stevens added 18 points, Jordin Canada 15 with nine assists and six steals and Layshia Clarendon 14, including the clinching free throws with 11.2 seconds left for the Sparks.

