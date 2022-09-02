USC Preview Football

Associated Press

USC coach Lincoln Riley talks to players as they warm up during a spring football practice, March 24, in Los Angeles. The success of the Trojans’ offensive line is key to the success of their new additions.

LOS ANGELES — Southern California spent the offseason loading up on offense, bringing in a group of transfers that included electric quarterback Caleb Williams, Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Jordan Addison and 1,200-yard rusher Travis Dye.

But the impressive collection of talent at the skill positions won’t matter if the 14th-ranked Trojans don’t have an offensive line capable of creating running lanes or giving Williams time to throw down the field.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.