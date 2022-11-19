LOS ANGELES — Defense has been in short supply the last three times Southern California and UCLA have met in the Crosstown Showdown, and it’s expected to be the case again Saturday during a much-anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles schools.

The seventh-ranked Trojans and No. 16 Bruins have two of the top three offenses in the Pac-12. They have combined for 81.9 points and 1,003.5 combined yards per game this season.

