Brooklyn Caudillo feels like a normal girl.
A normal 10-year-old girl who just happens to be one of the best young female dirt bike riders in the nation.
A normal girl who faced a life-threatening illness when she was 3 years old and still deals with a condition called Arnold-Chiari Malformation Type 3 with hydrocephalus.
It is a condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal. Type 3, which is one of the most severe types of the condition, caused an accumulation of excess fluid within Brooklyn’s brain, requiring surgery to insert a magnetic shunt and a tube to divert and drain spinal fluid.
“It gets smaller and smaller every year, which is exactly what her neurosurgeon was hoping,” Brooklyn’s father Michael Caudillo said of the excess fluid. “But she gets an MRI once a year to make sure everything is good. It has fixed everything that is going on in her head with the shunt.”
Caudillo said he told Brooklyn’s doctor when she was 5 that she wanted to start riding dirt bikes again and the doctor didn’t hesitate to approve.
“The doctor was all for it,” Caudillo said. “He wanted her to go live her life, no restrictions. Don’t let the shunts in her head affect her from going out and being the person she wanted to be in life. So far she’s chose to be a dirt-bike racer.”
Brooklyn is currently the points leader in five different Junior Girl series and continues to gain sponsors as her success builds, including Simi Valley Cycles, which put her on a Yamaha YZ65. She will participate in the Yamaha Youth Program next year.
Brooklyn is the points leader for Junior Girl National Youth Hare and Hounds, Junior Girl National Youth Grand Prix, Junior Girl Big 6 GP Series District 37, Junior Girl Desert District 37 and Junior Girl SoCal MX Summer Series.
She won the Junior Girls on Jan. 23 at the Desert MC Youth National Hare and Hound and the Junior Girls, and seventh overall, at the Checkers MC on Jan. 9 and finished second in the Junior Girls at the National Grand Prix in Mesquite, Nevada, on Jan. 16.
Brooklyn won the District 37 Big Six Grand Prix Series at Lake Havasu on Dec. 13.
“I’m proud of myself,” Brooklyn said of her series victory.
Brooklyn said it was her goal to get that victory.
“It was a lot of hard work,” said Brooklyn, who added that her next goal was winning the desert series championship.
She finished third overall in the desert series last year, competing on a 50cc bike against boys, because there was not a separate girls class. It was all 7-, 8- and 9-year-olds on 50cc bikes. She now rides a 65cc bike.
Caudillo said there was only a few other girls competing on 50cc bikes. Brooklyn now competes in the Junior Girls Class, which is 9- to 12-year-olds, featuring more competitors.
Brooklyn started riding a motorcycle before riding a bicycle, at 3 years old, six months before she was diagnosed with her medical issues.
Brooklyn said she doesn’t remember anything of when she first became ill.
“Just the pictures,” Brooklyn said.
Brooklyn said she feels fine now.
“I feel like a normal person,” Brooklyn said.
Caudillo said Brooklyn initially started going cross-eyed.
“We took her in for a normal checkup and it was pretty scary because the initial diagnosis from the doctor was a possible brain tumor,” Caudillo said. “We were rushed down to Kaiser Sunset. We spent four days down there as they tried to schedule an MRI, CAT scan, all that good stuff they needed to do to check her head, because they really couldn’t figure out right away what was wrong with her and that’s where they found, basically her skull wasn’t developing as fast as her brain was and the back side of her brain, her cerebellum, was kind of sliding down her spine, which was blocking the fluid from her head that travels down her spine. There’s a natural flow of fluid that runs up and down your spine and into your head.”
Caudillo said after four days in the hospital to diagnose the problem, Brooklyn had surgery through the back of her neck where they shaved down two of her vertebra to allow the flow of brain fluid, but it was unsuccessful.
Nine days after the initial surgery, she was rushed back for emergency surgery after the fluid had built up.
Caudillo said they installed a mechanical pump to pump the fluid out of her head down a hose.
“That was scary,” Caudillo said. “I was sitting there with her and she started projectile vomiting. We had a lot of signs that we knew of from her neurosurgeon on what to look for when something is not right and projectile vomiting was literally at the top of the list. Her not being able to move her eyes up and down by following our finger, we knew right away something was wrong, so we got her down to Kaiser Sunset. That’s when she spent about two weeks down there, recovering and having the surgery.”
Caudillo said there is still a tiny amount of brain fluid loose in her head that the neurosurgeon has been keeping track of for approximately five years, with yearly checkups.
He said the people in District 37, the different clubs in Southern California that holds races for the young riders, are familiar with Brooklyn’s condition and watch after her.
One rider in particular, the No. 1 female racer Laci Olivas, keeps an eye on Brooklyn.
“She follows Brooklyn in all these offroad races, because Brooklyn will go and disappear in the desert for 15 to 20 minutes,” Michael said. “They are out there on a desert loop, anywhere from 5 to 10 miles long. She’s followed Brooklyn for two solid years now. She shadows her in case she does have an accident and does hit her head. Somebody does have eyes on her.”
Brooklyn was injured in a crash in October, but it was not as serious as initially believed.
“The initial estimate out there in the desert was they thought she fractured her femur,” Caudillo said. “But thank goodness she didn’t. It was just a really, really bad bone bruise after we got x-rays.
“That was pretty much her first bad and only crash in about 2½ years of racing. I’ve broken my femur, so I know what a broken femur feels like and when she was laying there in the desert, it was scary. I really thought she had hurt herself bad, but thank the Lord above it was only a real, real bad bone bruise.”
The crash in October cost Brooklyn the Desert Championship in her girls class, because she got a did not finish.
Brooklyn is following a family tradition in dirt bike riding.
“We’re three generations into offroad racing,” Caudillo said. “It started with my dad in the late 60s, early 70s. Then my brother got into it in the early 90s, then I got into it in the late 90s after college.”
Caudillo said he did not push Brooklyn into riding.
“It was all her wanting to do it,” Caudillo said. “She always saw me in the garage working on my motorcycle, getting it ready for races. It was just one of those things. You buy your kid a little PW50. It’s a total beginners dirt bike and she’s either going to take to it or she’s not. She absolutely fell in love with it.”
Brooklyn said she likes what she is able to do while riding and what it has done for her.
“(It has given) me the confidence and going fast,” Brooklyn said. “New challenges and inspiring other girls to do what I’m doing and meeting new kids and meeting new friends.”
Brooklyn competes at both state and national races, as well as in the grand prix series and the desert series. Grand Prix races are held on a track with jumps, while the desert series is held on courses in the open desert.
“I started her late in the national side of things,” Caudillo said. “We missed the first three rounds. It had a lot to do with finances, so when people started to hear about Brooklyn and what she was doing, we were able to do the last five rounds on the national side of things, which she earned enough points for third overall.”
At the races, there is a national competition on Saturdays, and Sundays feature a Southern California points competition.
“I love both equally,” Brooklyn said of desert series and grand prix. “Because it’s pretty cool for the grand prix, because everyone can watch you jump in their own little sections. But out in the desert, if there’s somebody in front of you, you can fly past them. That makes you proud of yourself, that you’re passing people and nobody sees me passing them.”
Brooklyn said one of her favorite quotes is “I don’t chase boys, I pass them.”
“I made it up,” Brooklyn said.
Brooklyn said she worked on going faster and jumping better and has a hard time picking her favorite race she has competed in.
“Let me think, because there were a lot of good ones,” Brooklyn said. “All the nationals and grand prixs.
“I liked Stateline. It wasn’t the best, but I was really proud of myself, because I got first place and that was right after my crash. But I think, if I’m being honest, I think my favorite race for the Grand Prix was Havasu, because of, my gosh, this one jump. I was in fourth. I didn’t want to jump it that high and that wide. Oh my gosh, I flew off that thing. I have to admit, I really like that course. I was going fast because I was trying to pass one of my friends and I passed them all right.”
Caudillo said Brooklyn has had to forgo spending time with her friends in the Antelope Valley, but she had made a new group of friends.
“She’s had to sacrifice her friends for sure, which I feel bad with all her friends here in town,” he said. “She’s got so many friends out in the desert too and at these grand prixs. She’s got a little bicycle girl gang she hangs out with. They all ride their bicycles around all the camps and then they all go race against each other.”
Brooklyn said she has approximately 10 friends on the racing circuit she hangs out with.
“I started hanging out with them. ‘These people sound really nice,’” Brooklyn said. “I just started seeing them every GP and we just became friends. I got their phone numbers. Now we’re a bike gang.”
Caudillo also credits one of her riding friends for Brooklyn improving after last summer.
“If it wasn’t for one of her little girlfriends, Dana Raynor, she probably wouldn’t be a grand prix champion,” Caudillo said. “They practiced this whole summer. We would go down to Yucaipa and spend the whole weekend with her family and hit all those motocross tracks in the Inland Empire area.”
Caudillo said a few local businesses heard about Brooklyn, who also received help from family and friends.
Her current sponsors are Sports Line Gasoline, The Wicked Family, Go Fast Girls, 2 Smokes Racing, Jones Racing, Barns Motorsports, Pierce Electrical, Affordable Tire, the Chop Shop in Quartz Hill, RBI, Wiseco Pistons, Church of Dirt and Team Orbit.
Brooklyn is also an ambassador for Go Fast Girls clothing.
“My mom’s clients help us,” Brooklyn said. “My mom has her own business.”
Brooklyn’s mother, Natalie, owns Rosy Buns Spray Tanning and Beauty.
Caudillo has a Facebook and Instagram account to promote Brooklyn.
He said they sell racing hats and cozy cups with her race number, fundraising through word of mouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.