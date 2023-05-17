Twins Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) catches a pop fly hit by the Minnesota Twins’ Ryan Jeffers during the first inning on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Twins defeated the Dodgers 5-1. 

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — Bailey Ober allowed one run in six innings, Kyle Farmer homered and drove in three runs, and the Minnesota Twins beat Los Angeles 5-1 on Tuesday night as Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took the mound three days after the death of his mother.

Marianne Tombaugh died Saturday, according to Ellen Kershaw. The pitcher’s wife made the announcement that day during the dedication of a refurbished youth baseball field supported by his charity foundation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.