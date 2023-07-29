Japan Swimming Worlds

Mollie O’Callaghan, of Australia, celebrates after winning the women’s 100-meter freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships on Friday in Fukuoka, Japan.

 

FUKUOKA, Japan — John Mason, the announcer at the swimming world championships, stuck a nickname on Mollie O’Callaghan after the 19-year-old Australian added the 100-meter freestyle title to her gold in the 200 two days earlier.

“The unstoppable Mollie O’Callaghan,” Mason called her.

