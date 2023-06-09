Belmont Stakes Horse Racing

Associated Press

A handler leads a horse back into the stables as the sun is obscured by haze caused by Canadian wildfires ahead of the Belmont Stakes, Thursday, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

 

 John Minchillo

Racing at Belmont Park was canceled on Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada, and New York’s governor warned that the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown, could be affected if conditions don’t improve by Saturday.

It was the second straight day in which the fires north of the border affected sports in the northeastern United States. In Major League Baseball, the Washington Nationals’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was postponed Thursday, a day after games were called off at New York and Philadelphia.

