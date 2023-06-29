NWSL Reign Angel City Soccer

Associated Press

Angel City 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson (front) controls the ball against OL Reign during the first half of an NWSL soccer match, April 19, in Los Angeles. 

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

When Olivia Moultrie was just 13, her family moved from California to Oregon so she could train with the Portland Thorns.

The National Women’s Soccer League had a rule at the time that all players had to be at least 18, so Moultrie could only practice with the team. On game days, she watched the Thorns from afar.

