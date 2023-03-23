NWSL Preview Soccer

Associated Press

Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith holds the MVP trophy after the team’s NWSL championship win against the Kansas City Current, Oct. 29, in Washington. At left is NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman.

The National Women’s Soccer League embarks on its 11th season this weekend with players looking to capitalize on the excitement building ahead of the Women’s World Cup while also trying to move on from the turbulence of the last two seasons.

“It’s a big year of women’s soccer with the World Cup and a really exciting NWSL schedule and NWSL teams this year, so hopefully it stays that way,” OL Reign defender Alana Cook said. “And hopefully the narrative can just be about that.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.