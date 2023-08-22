Racing Louisville 1,
Angel City 1
Kirsten Davis came off the bench and scored unassisted in the 79th minute to rally Racing Louisville to a draw with Angel City in Louisville, Ky.
Davis found the net for the third time this season for Racing Louisville (4-4-8), sending a header into the right corner after subbing in in the 70th minute. Katie Lund finished with five saves to preserve the tie. Lund is the only player in the league to have played every minute of her team’s matches this season.
Neither team scored until Angel City (4-6-6) took the lead in the 67th minute when Katie Johnson took a pass from Savannah McCaskill and right-footed a shot into the top right corner. Johnson subbed in in the 62nd minute, scoring for a third time this season.
DiDi Haračić saved two shots for Angel City. The second-year club extended its unbeaten streak in all competitions to eight (4-0-4).
