NBA Finals Basketball

Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray holds the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team’s victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Monday, in Denver.

DENVER — Jamal Murray cradled the NBA championship trophy, occasionally rubbing the shiny gold piece of hardware to make sure it was real. The Denver point guard wouldn’t let it out of his sight for long.

This title, the first in the Nuggets’ long ABA/NBA history, of course meant so much to Murray, NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and the rest of the cast. But they brought along a lot of people for the ride.

