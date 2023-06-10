APTOPIXS NBA Finals Basketball

Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) dunks the ball during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Friday, in Miami. Gordon led the Nuggets with 27 points in their 108-95 victory to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

 Wilfredo Lee

MIAMI — The mission for the Denver Nuggets was clear: Come to Miami, get two wins and head back home with a chance to finally become NBA champions.

It’s officially there for the taking.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.