DENVER — The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets picked up center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-team deal that also saw guard Bones Hyland wind up with the Los Angeles Clippers.

As part of a trade that also involved the Orlando Magic, Denver sent guard Davon Reed and a second-round pick to the Lakers, general manager Calvin Booth announced Thursday.

