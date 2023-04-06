Oilers Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) shoots against Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the first period on Wednesday in Anaheim.

 

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — When Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was the top overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in 2011, many thought he would be on the verge of a couple 100-point seasons.

The veteran forward finally reached that milestone Wednesday night in his 12th NHL campaign.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.