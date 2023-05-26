LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Anna Nordqvist hits off the first tee during the first day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament on Wednesday in North Las Vegas, Nev.

 

 John Locher

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Anna Nordqvist was among 11 players who won matches for the second straight day, only the three-time major champion from Sweden had to work the longest at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

Nordqvist had her second match go all 18 holes Thursday before she held on for a 1-up victory over Lauren Coughlin. Nordqvist never trailed, but she watched a 4-up lead after eight holes shrink to 1 up after the 13th.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.