Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs a play during the second half of an NFL wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills held on to win 34-31.

The Buffalo Bills blew a 17-point advantage before recovering to win Sunday. That narrow escape came less than 24 hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit and pulled off one of the most stunning comeback victories in playoff history.

No lead is safe and the drama abounds so far in the NFL playoffs.

