In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila watches batting practice during a spring training baseball workout in Lakeland, Fla. The Detroit Tigers fired Avila on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure with no playoff appearances. With Avila’s departure there are no Latino general managers left in baseball and only three head coaches.

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol didn’t realize there were no Latino general managers left in Major League Baseball after the Detroit Tigers fired Al Avila.

Marmol himself is one of only three Latino on-field managers, along with Boston’s Alex Cora and Washington’s Dave Martinez. There were four when the season started, but the Toronto Blue Jays fired Charlie Montoyo last month.

