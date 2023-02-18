All Star Celebrity Game Basketball

Associated Press

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, (center) along with brothers Thanasis (right) and Alex award NFL player DK Metcalf the MVP award at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday in Salt Lake City.

 Rob Gray

SALT LAKE CITY — The “last pick” of Sunday night’s All-Star Draft will be a starter.

The NBA has changed the format of Sunday’s draft, and LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — the captains — will make their picks from the pool of reserve players first.

