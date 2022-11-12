Long Beach St UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) shoots against Long Beach State during the second half on Friday, in Los Angeles. Campbell passed 1,000 points in the game.

 

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Tyger Campbell scored 18 points to move past 1,000 for his career as No. 8 UCLA rolled to a 93-69 victory over Long Beach State on Friday night.

Jaylen Clark had 16 points and David Singleton added 14 points and a career high nine rebounds to help the Bruins (2-0) win their third game over the Beach in two seasons after the teams scheduled a second contest in January to make up for games lost to COVID cancellations.

