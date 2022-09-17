USC Stanford Football

Associated Press

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) walks off the field after his team’s victory over Stanford in a Pac-12 game, last Saturday, in Stanford. USC takes on Fresno State today.

LOS ANGELES — No. 7 Southern California’s roaring start under Lincoln Riley has caught the college football world’s attention and driven the Trojans to their highest ranking in five years.

Fresno State is exactly the type of opponent that could put the brakes on the excitement around a rebuilding project that’s humming along smoothly.

